Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) recently:

12/7/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

12/3/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

