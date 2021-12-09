Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

78.9% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.63 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -357.00 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

CEVA beats Cyxtera Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

