Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sema4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.82 -$5.17 million ($0.03) -69.67 Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Covalon Technologies and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sema4 has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.51%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -3.39% -10.86% -2.81% Sema4 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sema4 beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

