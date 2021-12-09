Analyzing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) and The Competition

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Logistics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 283 1038 1577 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Greystone Logistics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.51 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 41.98

Greystone Logistics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Logistics competitors beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.