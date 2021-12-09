Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens raised Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

ANDE stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

