Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $20.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 844,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 550,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,518. Antero Resources has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

