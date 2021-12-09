Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

