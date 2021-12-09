Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.04. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

