ARCA biopharma (ABIO) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ARCA biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.45 ARCA biopharma Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 51.78

ARCA biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARCA biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 197 717 1176 36 2.49

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 22.36%. Given ARCA biopharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ARCA biopharma rivals beat ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

