Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. 21,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 826,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

