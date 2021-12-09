Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.66. Approximately 13,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 581,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

