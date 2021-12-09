Ares Protocol Price Down 41.9% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.11 million and $1.56 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

