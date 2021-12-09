argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARGX. Raymond James raised argenx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.18.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

