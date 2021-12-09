Argus (ARGUS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Argus has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Argus has a market capitalization of $1,101.31 and $24.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.57 or 0.99434180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00833969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Argus

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.