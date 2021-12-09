Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.76 and last traded at $129.95. Approximately 52,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,971,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 899,143 shares of company stock worth $221,258,167 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

