ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 9.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

