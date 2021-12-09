ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $118.04 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.