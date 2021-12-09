Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,978 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

