Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

