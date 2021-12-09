Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,954 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after buying an additional 187,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,917,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after buying an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.