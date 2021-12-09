Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 380 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 54.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,312,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,015,000 after buying an additional 125,908 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

