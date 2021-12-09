Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,288 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth about $669,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 20.2% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

DJP opened at $28.07 on Thursday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

