Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 306 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

