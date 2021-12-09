Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after buying an additional 317,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after buying an additional 100,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.