Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 3.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after buying an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after buying an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 2,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

