Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.38. 13,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.