Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 45,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

