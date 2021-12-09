Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $24.51

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $25.22. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 4,379 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

