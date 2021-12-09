Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

