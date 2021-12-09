Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 11.3%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares were up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $73.31. Approximately 46,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,176,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $19,297,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,017,648 shares of company stock valued at $178,694,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

