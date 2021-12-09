Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 409795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.