Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 6,424 ($85.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,035.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,627.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

