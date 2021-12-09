ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.60 and a quick ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 211,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

