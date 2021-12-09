Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $714.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $718.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.