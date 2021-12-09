Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 88.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $434.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.83.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

