Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.48 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 133,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

