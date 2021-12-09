Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.68 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

