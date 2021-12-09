Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

