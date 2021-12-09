Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

