Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

