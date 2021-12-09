AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALOT shares. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

