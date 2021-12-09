AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

AstroNova stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

