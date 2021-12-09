Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.