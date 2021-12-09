AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

