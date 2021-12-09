AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 437,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,363,324. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

