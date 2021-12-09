AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

