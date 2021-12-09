Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $698.72 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Auto has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for $698.72 or 0.01458450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.