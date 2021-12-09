Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 279,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,213. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

