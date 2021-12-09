Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,711. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.94. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

