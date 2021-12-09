AutoZone, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $17.47 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.47 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,805.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,636.52. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,098.69 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

